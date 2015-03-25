Home success for Marc Marquez

Reigning champion Marc Marquez roared into a 16-point lead at the top of the MotoGP standings on Sunday as he triumphed at the Aragon Grand Prix.

The Spaniard put in a dominant ride on home territory to secure his fifth victory of the season.

Marquez (Honda) began the day level on points with Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), but the Italian was the big loser as he could only manage seventh.

Dani Pedrosa made it a Honda - and Spanish - one-two by battling through the grid into second, with Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) third.

Marquez now has 224 points with Dovizioso on 208 and Maverick Vinales on 204, a commanding lead with just four rounds to go.

Source: PA

