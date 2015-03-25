 
  1. Motorsport
  2. WRC

Hayden Paddon takes narrow lead at Rally Italia

09 June 2017 07:54

New Zealander Hayden Paddon took a slender lead after day two of the Rally Italia, where just 14.7 seconds split the top five cars.

Hyundai Motorsport team-mate Thierry Neuville is 8.2 seconds behind, while Ott Tanak (9.5secs) is in third, but only 0.3secs ahead of Toyota's Jari-Matti Latvala with fellow Ford M-Sport driver Mads Ostberg in fifth.

There was, though, a disappointing finish for Juho Hanninen as the Toyota man went off on the ninth and final special stage from Tergu to Osilo, dropping down to sixth and is now some 38 seconds behind Paddon, who suffered a suspected broken front left damper earlier in the day, while 2016 World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier is three seconds back in seventh.

Britain's Kris Meeke challenge was ended after rolling his Citroen C3, which resulted in a smashed windscreen and broken bonnet, during Friday morning's final speed test when he had been looking to defend a slender 0.8sec lead over Paddon.

Source: PA

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs