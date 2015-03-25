 
Hamilton's hopes for Singapore victory improve after Vettel crashes out

17 September 2017 02:23

Lewis Hamilton's Formula One World Championship hopes were improved in the early stages of the Singapore Grand Prix when title rival Sebastian Vettel crashed out.

Mercedes driver Hamilton, who held a three-point advantage over his German opponent ahead of the race, escaped a three-car accident shortly after the start which ended Vettel's race.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen made contact, with the Finn then taking out his fellow Ferrari driver.

Vettel told Channel 4: "I had an average start, moved slightly to the left and was trying to fend off Max, then the next thing there was a bump on the side and I saw Kimi's car, so I don't know what happened.

" Obviously it's a long race but we are the wrong side of the track so that doesn't help. There's nothing we can do now. "

Six races remain at the conclusion of Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix.

Source: PA

