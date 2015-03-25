 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Hamilton writes poetic tribute to Diana

01 September 2017 05:24

Britain's triple world champion Lewis Hamilton paid tribute to Princess Diana by writing a poem in her honour a day after the 20th anniversary of her death.

Hamilton, who is taking part in the Italian Grand Prix this week, posted the words on his Instagram account on Friday.

The 32-year-old Englishman accompanied the tribute, which he titled "England's Rose", with a number of images of the Princess alongside the Van Morrison song, Into the Mystic.

Hamilton also acknowledged the anniversary with a quote often attributed to the Princess. "I don't go by the rule book," Hamilton wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday. "I lead from the heart, not the head."

Hamilton, fastest in opening practice on Friday, will lead the Formula One championship for the first time this season if he wins in Monza on Sunday.

Here is a reproduction of Hamilton's poem as posted on the social media site.

Englands Rose

The day we lost our Nations Rose

Tears we cried like rivers flowed,

The earth stood still

As we laid her to rest,

A day you & I

Will never forget

The people's princess

Who came to see,

The love from a Country

We'd hope she'd lead,

Englands beauty

Captured in one sweet soul,

Carried the torch

God rest her soul,

With the gift she had

Shed light up the way,

With a smile to show us a brighter day,

Hearts still full

of the love she gave,

20 years since she laid in her grave

There will never be another like you,

Now a shinning star in the midnight sky

I will always remember you,

Princess Diana

As our sweet nations Rose

By Lewis Hamilton

Source: PA

