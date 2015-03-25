Hamilton leads criticism of new F1 logo

Lewis Hamilton has criticised the new Formula One logo which was launched following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The expensive redesign by Liberty Media, the sport's American owners, replaces the logo which was introduced by former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone and has stood for 30 years.

Liberty, which acquired F1 for Â£6.4billion in January, hope the new design will help broaden F1's appeal and attract new audiences.

But moments after its reveal on the podium here at the Yas Marina circuit, Hamilton questioned the need for change.

"The old one was iconic, and the new one isn't," Hamilton, 32, said after he finished second to Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the final round of his championship-winning campaign. "Imagine if Ferrari changed theirs?"

Bottas and Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel also queried the wisdom of the rebrand with both insisting they preferred the old design.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff provided a one-word response when asked for his feelings on the logo. "Mind-blowing," the Austrian said with more than a hint of sarcasm. Meanwhile, fans on social media also moved to express their disdain.

Explaining the need for a new logo, Sean Bratches, F1's American commercial boss, said: "Our new brand identity symbolises the wider transformation taking place in Formula One as we aim to broaden the sport's appeal, attract new audiences and build stronger connections with existing fans.

"We set out to create a logo that captures the speed and excitement of the pinnacle of motorsport and this reveal signals the beginning of a new era for Formula One.

"To be able to launch it here at the final race of the year in Abu Dhabi provides a great end to what has been an exciting year of racing and we look forward to an ever more engaging and immersive experience for all F1 fans in 2018."

Source: PA

