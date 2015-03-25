Lewis Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher's all-time pole position record by securing top slot for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.
Hamilton, 32, moved above the seven-time champion at the summit with his 69th career pole.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at Formula One's top 10 pole-sitters.
1 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 69
2 Michael Schumacher (GER) 68
3 Ayrton Senna (BRA) 65
4 Sebastian Vettel (GER) 48
5= Jim Clark (GBR), Alain Prost (FRA) 33
7 Nigel Mansell (GBR) 32
8 Nico Rosberg (GER) 30
9 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) 29
10 Mika Hakkinen (FIN) 26
