Lewis Hamilton surpassed Michael Schumacher's all-time pole position record by securing top slot for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, 32, moved above the seven-time champion at the summit with his 69th career pole.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at Formula One's top 10 pole-sitters.

1 Lewis Hamilton (GBR) 69

2 Michael Schumacher (GER) 68

3 Ayrton Senna (BRA) 65

4 Sebastian Vettel (GER) 48

5= Jim Clark (GBR), Alain Prost (FRA) 33

7 Nigel Mansell (GBR) 32

8 Nico Rosberg (GER) 30

9 Juan Manuel Fangio (ARG) 29

10 Mika Hakkinen (FIN) 26

Source: PA

