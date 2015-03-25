 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Moto GP

Former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden dies aged 35 after cycling collision

22 May 2017 05:54

Former MotoGP world champion Nicky Hayden has died, the hospital in Italy where he was being treated has announced.

The 35-year-old American was injured in a cycling accident on Wednesday on the Rimini coastline.

Hayden, the MotoGP champion in 2006, suffered head and chest injuries when his bicycle was involved in a collision with a car.

He was treated at the scene and in a local hospital before being transferred to an intensive care unit of the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena.

A statement from the hospital on Monday afternoon read: "The medical college has confirmed the death of patient Nicholas Patrick Hayden, admitted last Wednesday, May 17 into the intensive care unit of the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena following the severe polytrauma that occurred on that date."

Source: PA

