Force India duo Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon draw line under recent clashes

Sergio Perez staged clear-the-air talks with Esteban Ocon following their collision in Belgium last Sunday.

The Force India team-mates clashed on two occasions at Spa-Francorchamps with Ocon claiming Perez put his life at risk.

Perez retired from the Belgian race following damage he sustained in their second coming together, while Ocon dropped down the order before he crossed the line in ninth.

Force India bosses had afforded both Perez and Ocon the freedom to race this season, but following their clashes in Belgium - two months after they collided in Azerbaijan - they have been reigned in with a new set of team orders.

And both Perez and Ocon, seven years the Mexican's junior, insist they will not collide again this year, vowing to sweep the embarrassing incidents in Belgium under the carpet ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

"We cannot afford to lose any more points," Perez, 27, said. "I went to Esteban's room and had a talk with him. We said: 'The engineers have their view. It is pointless to go through either incidents. Let's just move on together and forget the past.'.

"I believe a new relationship can start from now and we can work as a team and put the interests of the team first.

"We are both mature enough and we both know how to handle things. There will be some instructions coming out for us from the team, but I think we will put everything in place to make sure their interests come first."

The second flashpoint in Belgium saw Perez move across to cover Ocon on the run-up to the high-speed Eau Rouge corner, but in doing so, provoked a collision which saw him sustain a right-rear puncture, and left his team-mate with a damaged front wing.

Frenchman Ocon called his team-mate an ''idiot'' in an expletive-fuelled radio message before taking aim at him on social media.

"We can't change what happened so we have to move forwards," Ocon added. "We talked this morning together, just us two.

"It's time that we forget all that, and work hard for the team. That's what's important, and what they deserve as well, that we behave as professionals and keep challenging the others.

"I'm not going to argue as it's all behind us, but for sure we crossed the line and we can't do that in the future, for the team, and even for us."

Source: PA

