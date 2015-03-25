Ferrari to trial 'shield' protection system in British Grand Prix practice

Ferrari will run with a new driver protection system known as the 'shield' in the first practice session at the British Grand Prix.

The FIA, motorsport's governing body, has been keen to introduce a concept to reduce the chances of a driver being struck by debris without the need to make Formula One a closed-cockpit sport.

A trial of a system branded 'Halo' has been previously tested but was met with a mixed response, with the latest device to run for the first time at Silverstone.

"The FIA, together with its research partner the Global Institute, is investigating an additional Frontal Protection system, 'The Shield', for use in Formula One, a statement on the FIA website read.

"A transparent open canopy system constructed using polycarbonate, the shield is aimed at providing significant protection from debris, while ensuring unrestricted forward vision for the driver.

"A possible geometry has been developed and the FIA is currently working with teams in Formula One on further defining its geometry.

"A number of indoor and outdoor tests are currently being conducted and the Federation's target is to carry out a first full track test at Monza in September.

"However, in an effort to get initial feedback from drivers at the earliest possible stage of development, a short track will be conducted at next weekend's British Grand Prix, in the first free practice session. The test will be conducted with Ferrari."

Source: PA

