Fernando Alonso says he is not yet thinking about his plans for next season

Fernando Alonso insists he is keeping his options open for next season as he prepares to determine his future in Formula One.

Double world champion Alonso is coming towards the end of his three-year contract at McLaren, but is yet to announce his definitive plans for 2018.

The 36-year-old Spaniard, who won the last of his two championships more than a decade ago, is desperate to fight for a third title, but he has scored only 10 points this term following McLaren's ongoing troubles with engine partner Honda.

Alonso's options for next year however, appear slim with both Mercedes and Ferrari not keen on a move for the McLaren man.

Kimi Raikkonen, who turns 38 in October, was retained by Ferrari for another season earlier this week, while a switch to Red Bull is also out of the question with Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo under contract for 2018.

McLaren, whose own future with Honda is also in doubt, could prove to be Alonso's only choice should he choose to extend his grand prix career into a 17th campaign.

"I went to Greece to have a holiday and I did not think too much about the future," Alonso said ahead of the sport's return to action at Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

"I always said I would think about the future in September, and we still have one more week to go.

"I don't know which teams have confirmed for next year. I read Kimi was confirmed, but I don't know exactly what I will do until I look at the options. When September arrives, I will have to think through those options."

The high-speed nature of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit is unlikely to favour Alonso's McLaren team and their sluggish Honda package.

Alonso's team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne, who McLaren have confirmed will continue to race for them next year, is to begin his home grand prix from the back of the field following a series of engine penalties.

"I want to score points here even if on paper it seems very difficult," Alonso added.

"From the first day until the last day I always believe in the project and I always try to be positive and optimistic and keep working 24 hours a day.

"Nico Rosberg said 'I could not do what Fernando is doing'. Mark Webber is surprised that Fernando has 'not exploded', but I always stay calm and try to work, and believe in everyone's job.

"It is not that we are under-performing because a group of people want to under-perform. Everyone is giving 100 per cent.

"If I explode and we gain one second in the next race because the team worked harder I will do it, but we are as fast as we can, and all the guys are doing their maximum. I am thankful for that but we need more."

Source: PA

