Fernando Alonso insists he would never retire from Formula One race on purpose

A defiant Fernando Alonso has insisted he would never retire from a Formula One race on purpose.

Alonso, the 36-year-old two-time world champion, cut an increasingly frustrated figure throughout last Sunday's race in Belgium.

The Spaniard was as high as seventh following an impressive opening lap, but McLaren's under-powered Honda engine left him exposed, and he soon dropped out of the points.

Alonso described the situation as ''embarrassing'' over the team radio before he pulled out of the race altogether, citing an apparent engine problem.

Alonso's retirement came only moments after he had been informed that rain was not forecast for the remainder of the race, and thus ruling out the likelihood of scoring any points.

And to add further intrigue and suspicion, Honda then revealed that there was not an obvious fault with his engine.

But when it was put to Alonso that he pulled out of the Belgian Grand Prix because he simply did not want to race on, the Spaniard replied: "When I read that, I think people are not very concentrated on the real things that happen.

"It seems that people have forgotten that I have raced here at McLaren for three years, fighting in Q1s, and giving my maximum at the starts. I even tried to race with a broken rib in Bahrain last year.

"I had a few issues with the power unit three or four laps before the retirement. I have had it before with something starting to feel wrong and then the engine has blown up.

"This time, after having those problems in the past, we retired the car. They checked the engine, and it seems that everything is fine. We will try to use it in practice tomorrow."

Alonso, who won the last of his two championships more than a decade ago, is out of contract with McLaren at the end of the year.

The Spaniard, 36, will sit down with McLaren chiefs in the coming weeks to determine his future, but it looks increasingly likely that he will remain at the British team despite their on-going troubles with Honda.

"We do have some ingredients to be champions," Alonso added. "I think the team has improved a lot in the three years I have been here.

"We have the talent in the team, we have the facilities, and we have everything. We just miss to be more competitive which is the most important thing. But we will see what the numbers are saying for next year, and after that, try to make a decision."

Source: PA

