Fernando Alonso heads into Indianapolis 500 without any expectations

Formula One double world champion Fernando Alonso insists he will head into the Indianapolis 500 without any expectations.

Alonso is missing the sixth round of the world championship here in Monaco to participate in the 500-mile race.

The 35-year-old Spaniard is bidding to complete the second instalment of the so-called Triple Crown - that of winning in Monte Carlo, which he has done on two occasions, the Indy 500 and Le Mans 24 hours race - and he has impressed on his transition to oval racing so far.

Indeed Alonso qualified fifth for Sunday's race, and his form during his time in America will rank him among the favourites to win when the lights go out.

But Alonso insists he is not dreaming about a victory that would cement his reputation as one of the finest drivers on the planet.

"It's a race you cannot plan, so I don't have any plans or clear expectations," Alonso said. "So far we've been quite competitive - even fighting for the first row of the grid in qualifying - so I would like to remain that competitive in the race.

"The race will put you in the position you deserve, so let's see what happens.

"I cannot be frustrated at the end of the race, and I cannot be sad at the end of the race because the whole event has been a fantastic experience. I want to enjoy the moment. That's the target."

Alonso's decision to take part in the Indy 500 has created a one-off vacancy at McLaren which is being filled by Jenson Button.

The 2009 world champion walked away from the sport at the end of last season, but he is back in the McLaren cockpit here at the principality after answering the British team's SOS call.

But the 37-year-old, who was 12th fastest in practice on Thursday, expressed his surprise that Alonso opted to miss the Monaco Grand Prix to race in America.

"Indy's not really been something that I've thought about," Button, whose British contemporaries Dan Wheldon and Justin Wilson were both killed in IndyCar races, said.

"Personally, I was surprised that Fernando was interested in doing it but we all like different things. We're racing drivers, we're not just F1 drivers and we like trying other sports.

"For me, I'd like to do Le Mans one day. There are many things, but Indy hasn't been up there for me, for many different reasons."

Source: PA

