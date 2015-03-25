Fernando Alonso could walk away from F1 if more races are added to the calendar

Double world champion Fernando Alonso has vowed to walk away from Formula One if the sport's new owners push ahead with their plans to extend the calendar to 25 races.

Liberty Media, who took control of the sport in January, are keen to stage at least four grands prix in their native America - with New York, Las Vegas and Miami all under consideration to join the one Stateside race already hosted in Texas.

The French Grand Prix will return next season - with F1 chairman Chase Carey insistent that the sport must not turn its back on its traditional European heartland - while long-term agreements with Russia and Azerbaijan were put in place under Bernie Ecclestone's tenure.

But Alonso, the 35-year-old Spaniard who is back in the F1 paddock following his exploits at the Indianapolis 500, signalled a warning to Liberty by revealing he would quit if a further five races were added.

His remarks are likely to come as a significant blow to the American giants with Alonso heavily regarded as one of the biggest stars of the sport

"Yes," Alonso said when asked if he would leave. "I started when the calendar was 16 races, plus the tests, and now we keep increasing the races year after year.

"We are in a number that is quite demanding already with the life you have between the preparation, the sponsor events, the tests, the commitments, plus 20 or 21 races. I think it's already enough.

"If there are 25 or 26 races maybe it's good in one aspect, but bad in other aspects. At this point of my career I consider a good quality of life is more important than to do more seasons in F1.

"So if the calendar stays between 20 or 21, I will be happy to continue. If it's increasing like NASCAR where they have 40 or 50 races, it is not for me. It is better for other drivers."

Lewis Hamilton, who sat alongside Alonso in the pre-race press conference here in Montreal ahead of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix, concurred. "I understand what Fernando is saying and I tend to agree with him," Hamilton, 32, said.

Alonso turned in a remarkable display during his rookie Indy 500 appearance a fortnight ago, and was in contention to win the famous race before his Honda engine expired with 20 laps remaining.

The Spaniard is out of contract with McLaren at the end of the season, and while he says he will take the decision on his next career move over the summer break in August, it seems increasingly unlikely that he will remain with the British team.

Alonso has said he wants McLaren to be battling for victories in just three months. It is a scenario which appears improbable given both McLaren, and their beleaguered engine supplier Honda's, dreadful start to the new season.

"We have to win, and if we are winning before September I will make a decision and I will stay," Alonso added. "If you don't see things changing and you are not in a competitive position maybe you change projects.

"That is all I can say right now. Until I sit down with myself I cannot say anything 100 per cent."

Source: PA

