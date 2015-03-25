Esapekka Lappi takes lead at Rally Finland

World Rally newcomer Esapekka Lappi took the lead at Rally Finland from another home favourite, Jari-Matti Latvala.

Finnish drivers occupied the top three places on the leaderboard, with Teemu Suninen slotting in behind the Toyota Gazoo Racing pair, but Lappi was the standout performer.

On just his fourth WRC start, Lappi won eight out of 12 speed tests to move up from 12th to leader by 4.4 seconds over Latvala, with Suninen 19 seconds off the lead in just his second appearance at this level.

Latvala, who sits third in the overall standings, saw title rivals Sebastien Ogier and Thierry Neuville crash and finish eighth respectively.

Source: PA

