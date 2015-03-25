 
English rider Davey Lambert dies aged 48 after Isle of Man TT crash

07 June 2017 09:54

English rider Davey Lambert has died after being injured in a crash during the Isle of Man TT.

The 48-year-old Gateshead rider suffered multiple injuries when his Kawasaki machine crashed on the third lap of the opening Superbike race at Greeba Castle on Sunday.

Lambert, who had raced on the Isle of Man since 2014, was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Nobles Hospital. He was later transferred to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool, where he died on Tuesday evening.

A statement on Lambert's Facebook page read: "With a heavy heart it saddens us to have to break the news that Davey lost his fight at 19.50pm this evening surrounded by his family and close friends.

"He went out of this world in exactly the way he would have wanted, doing what he loved. He was a big man with an even bigger heart who will be sorely missed by so many.

"As a family we would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support.

"We would like to thank all of the amazing doctors and nurses who tried so hard to save Davey's life at the scene, Nobles Hospital and Aintree University Hospital. We know you did everything you possibly could to help him and for that we are eternally grateful.

"Ride Fast Lambo."

In a statement the race organisers said: "ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to his partner Tracey, his family and friends."

Source: PA

