Davies makes late charge to seal Magny-Cours success

02 October 2017 03:24

Chaz Davies charged through the field to win the second French round of the World Superbike Championship.

Welshman Davies (Ducati) started 11th on the grid, but he registered his 27th World Superbike win in tricky conditions as rain fell sporadically over the 4.4-kilometre Magny-Cours circuit.

Davies seized control in the opening stages and finished three seconds ahead of nearest challenger Alex Lowes (Yamaha).

Lowes' Yamaha colleague Michael van der Mark completed the podium in third spot.

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea had made history on Saturday in becoming the first rider to seal three consecutive World Superbike Championships.

Rea had won the first race at Magny-Cours, but he was forced to retire from the second with a damaged footpeg.

