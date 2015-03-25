 
Daniil Kvyat's Formula One career at Toro Rosso could be over

24 October 2017 01:54

Daniil Kvyat's Formula One career at Red Bull's junior team Toro Rosso appears to be over after he was dropped for a second time in just four weeks.

The 26-year-old Russian made way for Pierre Gasly in Malaysia earlier this month before sitting out the ensuing race in Japan, too.

Carlos Sainz's switch to Renault and Gasly's bid to win the Super Formula title in Japan saw Kvyat brought back into the fold for the United States Grand Prix.

But despite crossing the line in 10th, a performance which the Russian heralded as his best of the year, Toro Rosso revealed on Monday that he would not be retained for this week's race in Mexico.

Gasly will instead return and team up with New Zealander Brendon Hartley, who made his grand prix debut in Austin on Sunday.

Speaking before his axing, Kvyat, who on Sunday sealed his first points finish since May, said: "I've done a perfect Friday, a perfect Saturday and an even more perfect Sunday, so I don't know what else I can do.

"I came here with a fresh mindset. We shuffled some things in the team to give everyone some new motivation and some new focuses.

"It was my best race of the season for sure. I'm very happy about the result and I did everything I could to bring the points home."

Kvyat began his career at Toro Rosso in 2014 before he was promoted to Red Bull a year later. But he was sent back to Toro Rosso after just four rounds of last season to make way for Dutch sensation Max Verstappen.

Source: PA

