Commentator Brundle to miss Hungarian Grand Prix due to illness

Commentator Martin Brundle will miss this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix as he continues to recover from illness.

Brundle was taken ill ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 16 when he was unable to conduct any interviews on the grid or commentate on the race for Sky Sports.

The 58-year-old has now said he is getting better, but he has confirmed that he will miss the next race in the Formula One world championship at the Hungaroring on Sunday.

"On the mend but won't be in Hungary for the GP. But my impressive SkyF1 colleagues will cover every moment of track action live as always," Brundle posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

The former F1 driver had been due to receive a trophy at Silverstone to mark 20 years of the grid walk.

Brundle has previously revealed that he suffered "a small heart attack" at last year's Monaco Grand Prix while running to the podium.

He underwent an operation and missed the following race in Canada as he recovered.

Source: PA

