 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Chinese Formula One Grand Prix organisers sign new three-year agreement

29 September 2017 10:24

The Chinese Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One calendar after a new three-year agreement was announced on Friday.

The race in Shanghai has been part of the F1 season since its introduction in 2004 but there were some doubts as to whether it would return from 2018 onwards.

It was confirmed in a statement released on Friday, however, that there will be at least three more races at the Shanghai International Circuit.

"Formula 1, the pinnacle of motor sport, is delighted to announce together with Shanghai Juss Sports Development (Group) Co. Ltd and Shanghai International Circuit Management and Development Co.Ltd, and thanks to the the support of the Shanghai Municipal Government, that the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix will continue to be part of the Formula 1 World Championship and will be hosted in Shanghai for three more years, from 2018 to 2020," the statement read.

Lewis Hamilton won this year's race, a record fifth victory at the circuit for the Briton, as Shanghai hosted the second round of the 2017 season.

The plan is now to revert the Chinese Grand Prix back to the third round from 2018, with Bahrain again following the opening race in Australia, although the move will need to be signed off by the World Motorsport Council before it is confirmed.

Source: PA

