 
  1. Motorsport
  2. World SBK

Chaz Davis makes it back-to-back wins in Germany

20 August 2017 05:09

Chaz Davis secured a double in Germany but another second place finish for reigning World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea saw him extend his lead at the top of the standings .

Race 2 mirrored the result of the first race at the Lausitzring on Saturday.

Davies and Rea were both third-row starters but managed to manoeuvre their way through the field, with Kawasaki rider Rae taking up the lead by lap five.

Davies was soon challenging him, however, and his Ducati hit the front at the midway point before he took command of the race.

Marco Melandri, who started on pole, finished third to complete the podium while Rea's main title challenger, Tom Sykes, was fourth as the gap increased to 70 points with four rounds remaining.

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash