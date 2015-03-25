 
Championship leader Marc Marquez claims third straight pole in Austria

12 August 2017 07:23

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez claimed pole for the third straight MotoGP race at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Spaniard Marquez, who also leads this year's championship standings from his compatriot Maverick Vinales, is aiming for a third successive race win, and his fourth of the season, after back-to-back victories in Germany and Czech Republic.

The Repsol Honda rider leads a front row that also features Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso and three-time former champion Jorge Lorenzo.

Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) will start the race in fourth while team-mate Valentino Rossi is back in seventh and Britain's LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow finished qualifying in ninth.

Source: PA

