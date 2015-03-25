Canadian grand prix statfile

Formula One has arrived at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve for the seventh round of the championship.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the key statistics and trivia ahead of Sunday's race.

* Championship leader Sebastian Vettel's victory in Monaco was Ferrari's first at the principality in 16 years.

* Indeed Vettel's team-mate Kimi Raikkonen followed the German home as Ferrari recorded their first one-two finish in 130 races.

* Raikkonen, who started on pole in Monaco, also led the opening lap of a race for the first time since the 2008 French Grand Prix.

* Lewis Hamilton managed only seventh in Monaco while team-mate Valtteri Bottas crossed the line in fourth. It brought to an end Mercedes' 21-race podium streak which is the fourth longest in the sport's history.

* Hamilton, 25 points behind Vettel in the title race, will take some encouragement by his previous form in Canada. Only Michael Schumacher (seven) has won more times than Hamilton's five race victories here.

* This race 10 years ago marked Hamilton's first victory in the sport. He has won gone on to win a further 54 races leaving him second, behind Schumacher, on the all-time list.

* Four other current drivers have won in Montreal; Raikkonen (2005), Fernando Alonso (2006), Vettel (2013) and Daniel Ricciardo (2014).

* Five of the last 10 winners at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve have come from pole position, with Hamilton achieving the feat in 2007, 2010, 2015, and 2016 and Vettel in 2013.

* McLaren are unlikely to trouble the top step of the podium this weekend, but they are the most successful constructor at the Canadian Grand Prix with 13 victories. Ferrari, who last won in Canada in 2004, have triumphed on 11 occasions.

Venue: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal

Circuit length: 4.361km/2.709miles

Laps: 70

Race distance: 305.270km/189.685miles

Lap record: 1min 13.622secs (Rubens Barrichello, 2004)

2016 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1min 12.812secs

2016 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 fastest lap: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 1min 15.599secs

Number of corners: 14 (6 left/8 right)

Tyre compounds to be used: soft/supersoft/ultrasoft

Overtaking chance: high (into turns one, 10 & 13)

Engine severity: high

Brake wear severity: high

Gearbox severity: very high

Winners from pole position since 2004: 6

No of safety cars deployed since 2004: 13

Friday, June 9

Free practice 1: 1000-1130 (UK time: 1500-1630)

Free practice 2: 1400-1530 (UK time: 1900-2030)

Saturday, June 10

Free practice 3: 1000-1100 (UK time: 1500-1600)

Qualifying: 1300 (UK time: 1800)

Sunday, June 11

Canadian Grand Prix: 1400 (UK time: 1900)

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.