 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Button: Vettel should not be punished further for collision with Hamilton

29 June 2017 12:09

Jenson Button has weighed into Lewis Hamilton's row with Sebastian Vettel by insisting that the Ferrari driver should not face further punishment for causing a deliberate collision in Azerbaijan.

Vettel is under investigation by the FIA after he banged wheels with title rival Hamilton during Sunday's chaotic race.

The sport's governing body will convene on Monday, six days before the next round in Austria, to determine whether the 10-second stop-and-go penalty that the championship leader served for dangerous driving was enough.

Button, who returned for a one-off appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix last month but has effectively retired from the sport, agreed that Vettel had not helped himself by refusing to accept blame for the incident.

But the 37-year-old feels the German, who leads Hamilton in the title race by 14 points, should not face further sanctions. The FIA could choose to fine Vettel, strip him of the 12 points he scored for finishing fourth in Baku, or indeed ban him.

"(The) Azerbaijan GP was a pleasure to watch," Button, who partnered Hamilton for three years at McLaren, said on his official Twitter account. "Why? Because adrenaline and emotions were high.

"What Vettel did was silly but he's been punished. Move on. A driver now knows that he will get a 10-sec drive (sic) which equates to 30 seconds with pit entry and exit, race game over."

Vettel's actions on lap 19, in which he hit Hamilton from behind before he pulled alongside the Briton and swerved into his car, could be deemed to have brought the sport into disrepute.

"I don't think you can class it as road rage when it's not on the road," Button, the 2009 world champion, added. "You can't compare racing with driving on the road as racing wouldn't exist."

The outcome of the FIA summit will be announced before the Austrian Grand Prix which takes place a week on Sunday.

Source: PA

Feature A closer look at the personalities under spotlight in Michael Garcia

A closer look at the personalities under spotlight...

Michael Garcia's report into the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding races might have failed to find the smoking gun some were

Feature Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up Unit...

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according

Feature The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They Said

The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They...

The pink ball arrived in the Specsavers County Championship on Monday.