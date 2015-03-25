Brundle taken ill at British Grand Prix

Commentator Martin Brundle has been taken ill ahead of the British Grand Prix.

The 58-year-old was unable to conduct any interviews on the grid or commentate on the race at Silverstone for Sky Sports.

The former Formula One driver had been due to receive a trophy from Ross Brawn to mark 20 years of the grid walk.

Sky Sports F1 said on Twitter: "Unfortunately Martin Brundle has taken unwell & is in the medical centre."

Brundle has previously revealed that he suffered "a small heart attack" at last year's Monaco Grand Prix while running to the podium.

He underwent an operation and missed the following race in Canada as he recovered.

Source: PA

