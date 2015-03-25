 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

Brundle taken ill at British Grand Prix

16 July 2017 01:54

Commentator Martin Brundle has been taken ill ahead of the British Grand Prix.

The 58-year-old was unable to conduct any interviews on the grid or commentate on the race at Silverstone for Sky Sports.

The former Formula One driver had been due to receive a trophy from Ross Brawn to mark 20 years of the grid walk.

Sky Sports F1 said on Twitter: "Unfortunately Martin Brundle has taken unwell & is in the medical centre."

Brundle has previously revealed that he suffered "a small heart attack" at last year's Monaco Grand Prix while running to the podium.

He underwent an operation and missed the following race in Canada as he recovered.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things to know about new Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza

5 things to know about new Wimbledon champion Garb...

Spain's Garbine Muguruza beat Venus Williams on Saturday to win her first Wimbledon title.

Feature 5 things about Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic

5 things about Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic...

Marin Cilic will attempt to upset the odds on Sunday by beating Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final.

Feature Wimbledon men

Wimbledon men's final talking points...

Roger Federer is on the cusp of winning his 19th grand slam title at Wimbledon on Sunday but Marin Cilic stands in his way.

Feature Wrap of Friday

Wrap of Friday's T20 Blast fixtures...

There were five matches in the NatWest T20 Blast on Friday night.

Feature 3 talking points from day 11 at Wimbledon

3 talking points from day 11 at Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Marin Cilic will go head to head for the men's singles title at Wimbledon on Sunday after each won their respective semi-finals.

Feature Sport superstars who shone as veterans

Sport superstars who shone as veterans...

Venus Williams and Roger Federer have defied the years to sweep to their respective Wimbledon finals this weekend, both playing