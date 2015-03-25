 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Moto GP

British motorcyclist Daniel Hegarty dies following accident in Macau

18 November 2017 12:24

British rider Daniel Hegarty has died after a horrific crash in the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix.

The 31-year-old, racing for Topgun Racing Honda, came off his bike at a sharp bend during the sixth lap and was flung into barriers, losing his helmet and sustaining fatal injuries.

The race was immediately red flagged and never restarted as Hegarty was treated. He died on his way to hospital.

A statement from the race organisers on Twitter read: "The Macau Grand Prix Committee extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Daniel."

They added in a separate statement, as reported by motorsport.com: "Daniel's family and team have been contacted, and the committee will ensure every assistance is extended to them."

Hegarty, from Nottingham, who was a regular at the Isle of Man TT, had tweeted on Friday: "Positive Q2 jumped from 19th to 15th with much more competitive times. Really thankful to the @TopgunRacing1 team for their hard work. Bike is much easier to ride now."

Source: PA

