British Grand Prix statfile

Silverstone plays host to the ninth round on the calendar as Formula One descends on Northamptonshire for the British Grand Prix.

Here, Press Association Sport has compiled a list of the key trivia and statistics ahead of Sunday's race.

* Valtteri Bottas became only the fourth Finnish driver to win more than one grand prix after he stormed to victory in Austria last Sunday.

* Keke Rosberg, Mika Hakkinen and Kimi Raikkonen are the other Finnish multiple winners - and they all went on to win world championships, too. Bottas meanwhile, is now just 15 points behind Lewis Hamilton in this year's championship battle.

* Hamilton, 20 points adrift of championship leader Sebastian Vettel, failed to finish on the podium for a second race in succession last time out. It marked the first occasions in more than three years that the Briton has not finished inside the top three at successive races.

* Hamilton however, has a strong record at Silverstone having won here for the past three years. Indeed Hamilton can emulate Britain's double world champion Jim Clark by winning the British Grand Prix on four consecutive occasions with victory on Sunday.

* The Mercedes driver, who opened his Silverstone winning account in 2008, can also match Clark and Alain Prost as only the third driver to win in Britain on five occasions.

* The future of the British Grand Prix has been plunged into doubt after Silverstone's owners triggered a release clause in its contract - but this year's event marks the 68th British Grand Prix. Indeed it is one of only two ever-present races on the world championship calendar. The other being the Italian Grand Prix.

* Silverstone has staged the British Grand Prix exclusively since 1987. Aintree held the race on five occasions while Brands Hatch was the home of the popular race for 12 years.

* Since the Silverstone track layout changed back in 2011, the pole-sitter has only won twice (Hamilton; 2015, 2016). Hamilton won from the furthest back after starting sixth in 2014.

Venue: Silverstone

Circuit length: 5.891km/3.660miles

Laps: 52

Race distance: 306.198km/190.262miles

Lap record: 1min 33.401secs (Mark Webber, 2013)

2016 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1min 29.287secs

2016 winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 fastest lap: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 1min 35.548secs

Number of corners: 18 (8 left, 10 right)

Tyre compounds to be used: supersoft/soft/medium

Bumpiness: medium/high

Overtaking chance: low

Engine severity: low

Brake wear severity: very low

Gearbox severity: low

Winners from pole position since 2004: 4

Number of safety cars deployed since 2004: 9

Schedule

Saturday 15th July

Free Practice 3: 10:00-11:00

Qualifying: 13:00

Sunday 16th July

British Grand Prix: 13:00

Source: PA

