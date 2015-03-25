British Grand Prix in numbers

Drivers and racing fans alike will descend on Silverstone this weekend for the 2017 Rolex British Grand Prix.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a took at the numbers behind Formula 1's British showcase event.

1950 - the year in which the first ever British GP was held, it was also the first ever Formula One race ever held.

3.66 - the circuit length of Silverstone, in miles.

190.32 - the race length of the British GP, in miles.

52 - number of laps in the race.

5 - number of times Jim Clark won the British GP, the most wins by a British driver and the joint-most by a driver of any nationality (shared with France's Alain Prost).

4 - number of times Lewis Hamilton has won the race at Silverstone, the same number as Nigel Mansell.

3 - Hamilton has won at Silverstone for the past three years.

15 - number of times a driver from Ferrari has won the British GP, a record number for a constructor.

12 - number of British GP winners at Silverstone (Stirling Moss, Tony Brooks, Peter Collins, Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart, James Hunt, John Watson, Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, Johnny Herbert, David Coulthard and Lewis Hamilton).

24 - total number of British GPs won by British drivers.

1:33.401 - Mark Webber's record for the fastest lap in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, set in 2013.

Source: PA

