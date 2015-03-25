Belgian Grand Prix statfile

Sebastian Vettel heads Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One title race as the sport roars back into life following its four-week summer break.

The idyllic setting of Belgium's famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit will play host to the 12th round of the championship.

Here, we dissect the key statistics and trivia ahead of Sunday's race.

Sebastian Vettel took control of the championship with victory at the Hungaroring to extend his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton to 14 points. However, winning in Hungary has been something of a championship curse in recent times with Michael Schumacher the last driver to win there and clinch the title back in 2004. Will Vettel buck the trend this season?



Hamilton moved over on the final lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix to allow his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas to finish third. Hamilton now has just one podium from his last four races.



The Belgian Grand Prix will mark Hamilton's 200th in the sport. The 32-year-old Englishman made his debut at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix and has gone on to record 67 pole positions, 57 victories and three championships in a glittering career.



Hamilton again has the chance to match Schumacher's record of 68 pole positions this weekend. Hamilton (67) is second on the all-time list ahead of Ayrton Senna (65) and Vettel (48). Hamilton has been on pole in Belgium on three occasions.



Kimi Raikkonen, who will continue to race for Ferrari next season, boasts an impressive resume in Belgium. He has recorded four of his 20 career victories in the Ardennes, double the win tally of any current driver; Hamilton and Vettel (both two).



Raikkonen's Ferrari team, however, have not triumphed in Belgium since 2009. Their rivals Mercedes have been victorious for the past two years, and probably would have won in 2014, too, if not for the fact Hamilton and Nico Rosberg collided in the opening stages.



Sunday's race will be the 50th to be staged at Spa-Francorchamps. It is the longest track on the calendar at 4.3 miles, and one of only four current circuits to feature in the inaugural world championship in 1950.



****

Venue: Spa-Francorchamps

Circuit length: 7.004km/4.352miles

Laps: 44

Race distance: 308.052km/191.491miles

Lap record: 1min 47.263secs (Sebastian Vettel, 2009)

2016 pole position: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 1min 46.744secs

2016 winner: Nico Rosberg

2016 fastest lap: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1min 51.583secs

Number of corners: 19 (10 left/9 right)

Tyre compounds to be used: soft/supersoft/ultrasoft

Bumpiness: medium/low

Overtaking chance: medium/high

Engine severity: very high

Brake wear severity: low

Gearbox severity: low

Winners from pole position since 2004: 5

Number of safety cars deployed since 2004: 9

Schedule (BST)

Friday, August 25

Free Practice 1: 09:00-10:30

Free Practice 2: 13:00-14:30

Saturday, August 26

Free Practice 3: 10:00-11:00

Qualifying: 13:00

Sunday, August 27

Belgian Grand Prix: 13:00

Source: PA

