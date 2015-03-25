Azerbaijan Grand Prix statfile

The Formula One circus heads east to Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan, for round eight of the championship.

Lewis Hamilton trails title leader Sebastian Vettel by 12 points following the Briton's victory at the last race in Canada.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the key statistics and trivia ahead of Sunday's race at the Baku City Circuit.

* Lewis Hamilton moved to within 12 points of Sebastian Vettel after recording his sixth victory at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

* On a dominant weekend for the Brit, Hamilton recorded the fourth Grand Slam - that of pole position, leading every lap en route to victory, and recording the fastest lap - of his career. Only Jim Clark (eight), Michael Schumacher and Alberto Ascari (both five) have more.

* Hamilton's victory in Canada saw the Mercedes driver join Ayrton Senna and Schumacher as the only drivers to win one event on six occasions.

* Hamilton also recorded the 65th pole position of his career to match Senna in the all-time list. He is now just three shy of equalling Schumacher's pole record.

* Valtteri Bottas finished second in Montreal as Mercedes claimed their first one-two finish of the season.

* Championship leader Sebastian Vettel recovered from last to finish fourth, but it marked the only grand prix this year which he has failed to end up on the podium.

* A victory for Hamilton on Sunday will mean that the 32-year-old Englishman has won every race on the current Formula One calendar.

* But none of the current crop have ever won the Baku race after Hamilton's old foe Nico Rosberg stormed to victory here in the venue's inaugural race last year.

* The race on the streets of Baku was last year sold as the European Grand Prix. This season it has been re-branded as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

* The anticlockwise track features 20 corners, and at 3.7 miles in length, is the second-longest on the calendar behind Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps Circuit.

* The race, which boasts a straight of 1.2 miles - the longest of any track in the world - will take place 28 metres below sea level.

* Incredibly Turns Eight to 11, the narrow, uphill section which winds upwards past the old city's walls, is just 7.8 metres wide.

* Last year, Williams revealed that Bottas reached a top speed of 235mph. This is the fastest speed ever recorded by a Formula One car during a grand prix weekend.

Venue: Baku City Circuit

Circuit length: 6.003km/3.728miles

Laps: 51

Race distance: 306.049km/190.170 miles

Lap record: Nico Rosberg 1:46.485 seconds

2016 pole position: Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 1:42.758 seconds

2016 winner: Nico Rosberg

2016 fastest lap: Nico Rosberg 1:46.485 seconds

Number of corners: 20

Tyre compounds to be used: medium/soft/supersoft

Overtaking chance: medium (into turns one, three)

Engine severity: high

Brake wear severity: medium

Gearbox severity: high

***

Schedule

Saturday, June 24

Free practice 3: 1400-1500 (UK time: 1200-1300)

Qualifying: 1700 (UK time: 1400)

Sunday, June 25

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: 1700 (UK time: 1400)

Source: PA

