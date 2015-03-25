 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Moto GP

Andrea Dovizioso wins thrilling battle with Marc Marquez for Austrian victory

13 August 2017 07:08

Andrea Dovizioso emerged triumphant from an enthralling battle with Marc Marquez to win the Austrian MotoGP on Sunday.

The pair's duel went right down to the wire in Spielberg, with reigning champion Marquez making a spectacular lunge on the final corner that momentarily took him ahead before Italy's Dovizioso (Ducati) sealed the victory.

Marquez's fellow Spaniard and Repsol Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa finished in third position.

It was a third win of the season for Dovizioso, who is up a place to second in the overall standings, 16 points behind leader Marquez.

There are seven rounds of this season's championship to go, with the next taking place at Silverstone in a fortnight's time.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.

Feature 5 contenders to bolster England

5 contenders to bolster England's fragile batting ...

England coach Trevor Bayliss conceded after England's 3-1 Investec Test series win over South Africa that issues remain with the batting personnel.

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.