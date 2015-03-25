Andrea Dovizioso wins thrilling battle with Marc Marquez for Austrian victory

Andrea Dovizioso emerged triumphant from an enthralling battle with Marc Marquez to win the Austrian MotoGP on Sunday.

The pair's duel went right down to the wire in Spielberg, with reigning champion Marquez making a spectacular lunge on the final corner that momentarily took him ahead before Italy's Dovizioso (Ducati) sealed the victory.

Marquez's fellow Spaniard and Repsol Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa finished in third position.

It was a third win of the season for Dovizioso, who is up a place to second in the overall standings, 16 points behind leader Marquez.

There are seven rounds of this season's championship to go, with the next taking place at Silverstone in a fortnight's time.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.