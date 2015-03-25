 
Andrea Dovizioso victorious at Silverstone

29 August 2017 05:53

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso won the British MotoGP race at Silverstone and claimed back the lead in the championship standings as nearest rival Marc Marquez failed to finish the race because of a mechanical problem.

The Italian rode a patient race and took over from long-time leader Valentino Rossi near the end of the 20-lap event and was able to hold off Rossi's Movistar Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales to take the win at the Northamptonshire circuit.

Rossi had led for most of the race but was coming under pressure from Vinales, Dovizioso and Marquez when the latter's Repsol Honda broke down in the closing stages.

The victory and Marquez's problems meant the Spaniard handed over the lead in the standings to Dovizioso, who new leads by nine points.

British rider Carl Crutchlow had been in contention throughout the race after qualifying on the front row on the LCR Honda but he was unable to challenge for a podium spot on the final lap and had to settle for fourth in front of his home fans.

Source: PA

