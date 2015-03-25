 
Andrea Dovizioso speeds to victory in Barcelona

11 June 2017 04:54

Andrea Dovizioso earned back-to-back MotoGP wins for Ducati with victory in the Catalan Grand Prix.

The Italian's podium finish ahead of Honda team-mates Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa in Barcelona gave Ducati successive wins for the first time since Casey Stoner's successes at Aragon and Motegi in 2010.

Just a 10th-placed finish for world c hampionship leader Maverick Vinales means the Yamaha rider's lead on Dovizioso is cut to seven points.

Race Direction investigated an incident involving Marquez and Danilo Petrucci during a hair-raising start to the race. Petrucci fell from fifth in the closing stages while Jack Miller was the only other rider to crash - also at the fifth turn.

A hand injury sustained on Saturday saw Bradley Smith miss the race while Sylvain Guintoli was again replacing injured rookie Alex Rins at Suzuki.

Source: PA

