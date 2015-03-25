5 things we learned from the Canadian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton moved to within 12 points of championship rival Sebastian Vettel following his third victory at the Canadian Grand Prix in as many years.

Here, Press Association Sport looks back at five things we learned from Sunday's race at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

1. Hamilton's championship charge back on track

There can be no denying that Hamilton's title credentials looked rather bleak after a Monaco Grand Prix in which he started 13th and finished only seventh. But Hamilton's woes of Monte Carlo appear a distant memory after a crushing weekend here at a track which he has come to dominate over the years. Hamilton, 32, can be accused of taking his eye off the ball. For instance, was his poor form in Monaco linked to the presence of his circle of A-List friends? Here, he told how he was studying data on his laptop in the final minutes before qualifying ahead of his record-breaking lap. One wonders whether he would have been so committed in Monte Carlo? On this kind of form at least, Hamilton is unbeatable. Whether he can keep it up over the remaining 13 rounds remains to be seen.

2. End of the road for McLaren and Honda?

McLaren's relationship with Honda is at an all-time low after Fernando Alonso came within five miles of claiming the British team's first point of the season only for his engine to expire. Alonso took to the adjacent grandstand still wearing his overalls and crash helmet, before launching his gloves to the fans. But his presence amongst them only served to highlight yet another retirement - he has failed to finish five of his six grands prix this season - and another day of Honda failure. McLaren are in their third year of a 10-year deal with the Japanese manufacturer, but it seems increasingly likely that both parties will be keen to sever ties long before that contract reaches its natural conclusion. The key question then would be whether McLaren could call on Mercedes for an engine. A matter which will not be straightforward.

3. Kvyat turns the air blue

Russian driver Daniil Kvyat could face retrospective action from the sport's rulers after an X-rated rant at the stewards. Kvyat was forced to serve two punishments - first a drive-through penalty and then a 10-second stop-and-go - after he went against the rule book and reclaimed 11th on the grid despite failing to get away on the formation lap. "They have a job to do which is not so difficult and they cannot do the job properly," Kvyat said. "They were clearly sleeping today in their office. Maybe they needed some coffee? They should cancel this stupid rule. Who is this rule for? Are we taxi drivers here or Formula One drivers? I don't understand this. It's a circus. A stupid f****** circus."

4. Stroll makes his point

Lance Stroll headed into his first home race firmly under pressure after a pointless start to his grand prix career. But the 18-year-old Williams driver joined Gilles and Jacques Villeneuve as the only Canadians to score points at their home race. Stroll, who diced with double world champion Alonso, much to the delight of the partisan crowd, crossed the line in ninth. His display may help to silence the critics who believe his participation in the sport is solely down to the large figure paid to Williams by his fashion billionaire father Lawrence Stroll.

5. Sir Patrick Shoe-art

There can be no denying that there is something of a feel-good factor sweeping through Formula One at the moment. While new owners Liberty Media - spearheaded by Chase Carey, Ross Brawn and Sean Bratches - may not say very much (indeed it was telling that their 40-minute press conference here failed to provide one notable news story) the paddock is a more amicable place. Sir Patrick Stewart, star of stage and screen, summed up the mood when he downed champagne from Daniel Ricciardo's sweaty race boot - an art known as the "shoey" - during the podium celebrations.

Source: PA

