5 talking points ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix

After two stops in Europe, Formula One heads to North America for the first time this season as Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve plays host to the Canadian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton is 25 points adrift of his championship rival Sebastian Vettel following the Ferrari driver's victory at the last round of the campaign in Monaco.

Here, Press Association Sport assesses the big talking points prior to the seventh round of the season.

1. Will Hamilton bounce back?

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has conceded that, in his eyes at least, Ferrari are now the favourites for the championship following their one-two in Monaco a fortnight ago, a race in which Lewis Hamilton finished a distant seventh. There can certainly be no hiding from the fact that the Briton is facing a tall order to get his title charge back on track. The key in Canada, a circuit which has suited Hamilton in the past, is whether he will be able to get on top of the tyre temperature issues that have plagued two of his last three outings. The smart money would be on Hamilton, who was courtside for an NBA game with Barcelona star Neymar earlier this week, to bounce back. So often in Hamilton's career has a duff weekend been followed by a strong one, but another sluggish display will be of huge concern to the triple world champion and his Mercedes team.

2. Alonso returns to the day job

Fernando Alonso returns to the McLaren cockpit this weekend after his exploits at the Indianapolis 500. "The Indy 500 was an incredible experience and it's been amazing to learn a completely different style of driving, but I'm ready to get back to my day job and go racing in F1 again," Alonso said. The 35-year-old Spaniard is likely to be on a comedown as he trades the thrill of fighting for one of motor racing's biggest prizes for the hope of hauling his McLaren, and its uncompetitive and unreliable Honda engine, somewhere near the points. Alonso has vowed to take his decision on what he will do next year in August and, with only four rounds left before the summer break, McLaren will want to show signs of improvement in order to convince him to stay.

3. Kubica back in the F1 hot seat

Robert Kubica sparked hope of a fairytale return to Formula One on Tuesday after he completed 115 laps in a private test at Valencia. Kubica, 32, last competed in the sport back in 2010 before a horrific rallying accident, in which he suffered a partially severed right arm, brought his grand prix career to a sudden halt. Renault, the team for whom Kubica was racing before he endured his rally crash, were coy on the significance and details of the test, but a report in France said the Pole managed a race-simulation stint and set a time faster than Renault's test driver Sergei Sirotkin.

4. Will F1 respond to London attacks?

Formula One marked its respects to the victims of the Manchester terror attack by staging a one-minute silence before the Monaco Grand Prix, while some teams - including Mercedes, McLaren and Williams - ran #Manchester on their cars. It is unclear however, whether the sport will adopt similar tributes in Canada following the London Bridge attacks. It is understood that F1's 10 teams, most of whom are based in Britain, will take their lead from Formula One Management, although a spokesperson for Mercedes told Press Association Sport that they do not have any plans to run a tribute at this stage.

5. Time for Lance to end his Stroll

Lance Stroll, the 18-year-old rookie, has appeared in a number of commitments in Canada this week ahead of his debut home race. Stroll, whose motor racing career has been bankrolled by his fashion billionaire father Lawrence, is in need of a strong display after a lacklustre start to his career. Stroll has yet to finish in the points and he has been one second slower than his Williams team-mate Felipe Massa, a driver who is past his best, in qualifying this season. Time then for Stroll to buck up his ideas - and where better to do it than in front of his home crowd?

Source: PA

