 
  1. Motorsport
  2. Formula 1

3 of the most memorable Malaysian Grands Prix

28 September 2017 06:24

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on there this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

Dwindling support from both spectators and local government means the Malaysian Grand Prix will drop off the calendar from 2018 and here, Press Association Sport looks at three of the most memorable grands prix hosted by a circuit 28 miles south of Kuala Lumpur.

1999 - Winner - EDDIE IRVINE, FERRARI

The inaugural race in Malaysia heralded a new dawn for F1 to enter previously untapped markets.

It was the penultimate grand prix of the season that saw Irvine tussling with the McLaren of Mika Hakkinen for the title.

Irvine's team-mate, Michael Schumacher, recovered from a broken leg suffered during the British Grand Prix to take pole on his return.

He let Irvine through for the win, although the Ulsterman would miss out on the title by just two points.

2001 - Winner - MICHAEL SCHUMACHER, FERRARI

Schumacher would win in Sepang in 2000 but it was his 2001 success that lives long in the memory.

The race was moved to March but would be hit by a heavy rainstorm which saw, among others, the Ferraris of both Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello spin off.

The pair were so much quicker than the rest of the field that they recovered to take a one-two, with Schumacher leading his team-mate home en route to the championship.

2016 - Winner - DANIEL RICCIARDO, RED BULL

Ricciardo may have taken the chequered flag last year but the ramifications for the drivers' title battle between sparring Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg were the main talking point.

Rosberg tangled with the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel at the start and was left at the back of the field.

The eventual world champion recovered to finish third and would extend his lead at the top of the standings as Hamilton retired from the front after an engine failure.

Source: PA

