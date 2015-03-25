 
Woods accepts possibility he may never play competitive golf again

28 September 2017 09:24

Tiger Woods has admitted it is possible he may never play competitive golf again as he continues his rehabilitation from back surgery.

Woods has not played since an abortive return ended in February this year after a birdie-less first round in the Dubai Desert Classic.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Presidents Cup in Jersey City, where he is serving as the US vice-captain, Woods was asked if his career could be over.

He responded: "Yes, definitely. I don't know what the future holds for me."

But Woods, who has won 14 major titles but played in none over the last two years, said he remained positive despite undergoing a fourth bout of back surgery in April.

He added: "Overall, I'm very optimistic how I'm progressing. The pain's gone, but I don't know what my golfing body is going to be like because I haven't hit a golf shot yet.

"So that's going to take time to figure that out and figure out what my capabilities are going forward. And there's no rush.''

Woods has also had problems away from the course, having been arrested on a drink-driving charge in May.

But despite evidence the best years of his career could be over, he insisted he is determined to return to the sport.

Woods added: "I think it's fun. I've been competing in golf tournaments since I was four years old. From pitch, putt and drive to major championships, it's always been fun for me."

Source: PA

