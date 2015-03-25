 
United States clinch Presidents Cup

02 October 2017 06:24

The United States won a seventh consecutive Presidents Cup despite a strong performance from Nick Price's International team in the singles.

Beginning the day with a commanding 14 1/2 - 3 1/2 lead, the US required just one point from Sunday's 12 matches to win.

And after Kevin Chappell had halved his match against Marc Leishman, there were wins for Daniel Berger , Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler as the United States went on to secure a 19-11 victory.

It was Berger who clinched the winning half-point for Steve Stricker's side when he beat Si Woo Kim 2&1.

The US have now won the Presidents Cup 10 times out of a possible 12.

The International team restored some pride on Sunday, winning six singles matches and halving three others.

World number three Hideki Matsuyama beat FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas 3&1, while Australian Adam Scott defeated US Open winner Brooks Koepka 3&2.

Jason Day, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen and Jhonattan Vegas also won their matches against Charley Hoffman, Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth respectively.

Source: PA

