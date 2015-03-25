 
Thomas Bjorn to lead Team Europe in January's EurAsia cup

28 September 2017 09:54

European captain Thomas Bjorn will hone his skills ahead of the Ryder Cup by leading Team Europe in the third edition of the EurAsia Cup in January.

Bjorn will skipper a 12-man team against Team Asia, captained by Arjun Atwal, at G lenmarie Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur.

It will be the Dane's first captaincy role since the 2009 Seve Trophy and will provide valuable experience ahead of the Ryder Cup against the United States at Le Golf National in Paris.

"I am delighted and honoured to be the captain of the European EurAsia Cup team and I am very much looking forward to the challenge that will await us in January, from what I am sure will be a strong Asian team on home soil," Bjorn said.

"I was lucky enough to be a member of the European Team for the first EurAsia Cup in 2014 and I have seen the event grow and develop since then.

"We have some of the best golfers in the world in Europe and I am relishing the opportunity to work closely with them as individuals and as a team to try and ensure we keep the trophy in European hands."

Source: PA

