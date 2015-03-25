 
  1. Golf
  2. European Tour

Sergio Garcia named European Tour golfer of the year

08 December 2017 03:54

Sergio Garcia has been named the European Tour's golfer of the year.

The Spaniard ended a long wait for his first major title at the Masters in April and won three tournaments in total, more than any other player.

Garcia defeated Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose to win at Augusta in his 74th major while he was also the champion at the Dubai Desert Classic and on home soil at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

The 37-year-old, who also got married in 2017, said: "This is an amazing honour. I think both on and off the golf course it has been a unique and unbelievable year, and one that I will definitely remember my whole life.

"With five of us filling the top five places in the Race to Dubai, it shows the real strength of the European Tour, and European players in particular, and hopefully we will keep that going for next September (at the Ryder Cup) in Paris."

The award was voted for by a panel of members of the golfing media. Garcia's countryman Seve Ballesteros won it on three occasions in 1986, 1988 and 1991.

Source: PA

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.