Sergio Garcia aims to cap career year with victory Down Under

29 November 2017 03:24

Sergio Garcia will look to cap the best year of his career with a fourth victory of 2017 on his Australian PGA Championship debut on the Gold Coast.

Garcia has had a season to remember after claiming his first major title at the 74th attempt in the Masters, defeating Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta National.

The 37-year-old had earlier won in Dubai and later triumphed in the Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by his own foundation, not to mention getting married and now expecting the birth of his first child.

"I think 2017 and 2008 are definitely the best years I've had in my career," Garcia said ahead of Thursday's first round at RACV Royal Pines Resort, where he will partner Adam Scott and Wade Ormsby.

"This one, it's a little bit more special because I won three times in Europe, which I've never done in my career, as well as winning the Masters, getting married, expecting a little baby girl - it is on top.

"I am excited about Christmas and some downtime, but at the same time I'm really excited about this week because I haven't played in Australia for a long time.

" I've heard the greens are where the course really defends itself. It's going to be a week where iron play is going to be key to be accurate and try to leave yourself in the best spots on the greens, and when you miss a green here, chipping and putting is going to be important."

American Harold Varner III returns to defend the title he won last year, since when the 27-year-old has recorded just one top-10 finish worldwide.

"I hadn't won on any tour before this event, so I didn't really change as much as I thought," Varner said. "I felt really bad the next day, super hungover obviously, but it was just a great experience just knowing that you can win.

"I think everyone needs confirmation that they can do it because I think everyone can win, but doing it's a different thing.

"I think I have a lot of confidence because I'm starting to play well. Like it doesn't matter what course I play, I feel like something good's going to happen.

"I played well the last day in Hong Kong [shooting 67] and drove it better, found some stuff."

Source: PA

