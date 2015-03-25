 
Ryder Cup skipper Thomas Bjorn expects big things from Tyrrell Hatton

11 October 2017 03:54

Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn has backed Tyrrell Hatton to secure his place in the European team for next year's event in France.

The 25-year-old successfully defended his Dunhill Links title last weekend, which put him out in front in the fledgling points table for qualification for the event, and Bjorn is predicting "great things" for the Englishman.

"He's a wonderful player and he's got a great attitude towards the game," Bjorn told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"He's aggressive in his mind, he wants to achieve things and sometimes that might come across like people think he's too aggressive, but that's what you want from your players.

"You want young players that want to get out there and be the best they can be.

"Performances like his at the weekend are very special and for the very few.

"He really has risen and become a player that has a very good chance of not just being there (at the Ryder Cup) in 12 months but in general has a good chance of achieving great things."

Source: PA

