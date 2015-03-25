 
  1. Golf
  2. PGA

Ryan Armour claims first PGA Tour title win in Mississippi

31 October 2017 03:24

Ryan Armour secured a first career PGA Tour title with a five-stroke victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi.

The 41-year-old shot a four-under final round of 68 to finish on 19 under, five clear of Chesson Hadley.

Jonathan Randolph closed with a five-under 67 to take third place on 12 under, with Smylie Kaufman, Brian Stuard and Scott Strohmeyer two shots further back in a share of fourth place.

Randolph put some pressure on Armour as he sunk seven birdies over his first nine holes but he could not maintain that form, allowing Armour to pull clear and seal his first win at the 105th attempt.

Armour had birdies at the third, fourth and seventh holes before dropping his first shot of the day at the ninth as he turned in 34.

Further birdies at the 11th and 14th stretched his lead as Randolph faltered and despite bogeying the 16th, a sixth birdie of the day at the 17th ensured a comfortable victory.

Source: PA

