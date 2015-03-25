Ross Fisher 'gutted' to miss putt on final hole at St Andrews

Ross Fisher was left to rue a missed putt on the final hole after setting a new course record at St Andrews in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The 36-year-old carded a final-round 61 to finish second, three shots behind defending champion Tyrrell Hatton after threatening to score a magical 59.

Fisher required an eagle on the final hole to close on 59, but left himself a long, uphill putt that finished five feet short and then his birdie putt rolled narrowly past.

"I'm gutted I missed that one at the last, but it was one of those days," Fisher told Sky Sports.

"I felt like I saw the lines on the greens, had a really good score and knew obviously I was playing for second because Tyrrell was almost too far in front.

"But to go out and shoot a score like that, with no bogeys, I just saw the lines and was hitting good putts and they were going in and I didn't want it to end.

"At the home of golf, I wanted to try and give that putt on the last a try for 59 and it just came up a bit shy and then unfortunately I didn't hit a great (birdie) putt, so unfortunately had to settle for a 61 - but I would definitely have taken it."

A score of 59 appeared within his grasp after he posted 11 birdies in 15 holes, but he fell short after parring the last three.

Fisher, who played himself into contention by gaining six shots in his last seven holes on Saturday, maintained his sizzling form by carding seven birdies on the front nine.

The Englishman had four more successive birdies from the 12th to stand at 11 under, before parring the 16th, and he then rescued another par after a wayward approach shot at the 17th.

Hatton, who became the first man to successfully defend the Alfred Dunhill crown, took a share of the previous course record of 62 when winning the tournament last year.

South African great Gary Player had mixed views on Fisher's feat, however, emphasising that modern-day equipment has made it easier for players to post lower scores.

Nine-time major winner Player, 81, tweeted: "Whilst delighted for all the players, it's quite sad to see The Old Course of St Andrews brought to her knees by today's ball & equipment."

