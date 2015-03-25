Rory McIlroy to undergo 'health MO' in bid to improve on his first decade

Rory McIlroy will subject himself to a comprehensive health MOT as he aims to make his second decade as a professional even more successful than the first.

McIlroy considered ending his injury-plagued season after a tie for 22nd in the US PGA Championship in August confirmed a third year without adding to his tally of four major titles.

The opportunity to defend his FedEx Cup title ultimately proved too much to resist, but after failing to qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta, McIlroy added this week's British Masters to his schedule.

And after playing next week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with his father Gerry, the 28-year-old will begin the process of trying to improve all aspects of his game ahead of a busy 2018.

" I'm going to Manchester on the 19th and 20th of October to do some testing, basically a full health MOT type of thing," McIlroy said.

"There's been a couple of times this year where my joints have been inflamed or I just haven't quite had the energy levels and whatever. So I just want to get some food allergy stuff done and use this time to delve deeper into trying to see where I can really get better and be more disciplined.

"I would be the first one to say my diet probably hasn't been the best over the past year and a half. Y ou're always eating out at restaurants and sometimes you don't make the best choices.

"Like a dog, whatever you put in front of me, it's going to be eaten whether I want it or not."

McIlroy made his debut as a professional in the British Masters 10 years ago, finishing in a tie for 42nd at The Belfry before securing his European Tour card on his next start with third place in the Dunhill Links.

He has since won more than 20 tournaments worldwide and spent a total of 95 weeks as world number one, but is far from satisfied.

"I f someone had of told me at The Belfry that your first 10 years you're going to do, X, Y and Z I would have been ecstatic, over the moon," he added.

"B ut b ecause of the experiences I've had and the golfer that I've become, I feel like the next 10 years, I can be even better. That's why I think these next three months are going to be very important in my career going forward with all the stuff that I want to do and all the stuff that I want to put in place.

"These three months could give me the foundation to have the next 10 years be even better than the 10 years I've just had. That turns a great career into one of the greatest careers."

Plans for a busy start to 2017 were scuppered by the rib injury suffered over the winter, but McIlroy is hoping to significantly increase his number of events next year, with a first Masters title to complete the career grand slam the first target.

"I think the Ryder Cup is going to be my 26th event of the year next year," McIlroy said. "I'm looking at playing more events next year than I have done since my rookie year. I played 29 in 2008. It's probably going to be something similar next year.

" I like to play golf. I feel like I've missed it this year. I've got a wife that loves to travel. We don't have kids yet. It's perfect. I want to play and the more I play, the more chances I give myself to win. So I want to take advantage of that while I can."

Source: PA

