Patrick Cantlay claims first PGA Tour title after play-off win in Las Vegas

Patrick Cantlay has triumphed in a three-way play-off at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to win his first PGA Tour title.

Hitting from behind a tree, the American made par on the second extra hole to overcome Alex Cejka and Whee Kim.

The match was driven to a play-off after Cantlay hit two successive bogeys on the final two holes of regulation play, seeing out the fourth round four-under 67.

Cejka ended the round eight-under 63 after an impressive performance on the back nine, which saw him make four straight birdies on the last four holes, and Kim finished five-under 66 with a bogey on the 18th.

With the leaderboard all tied at nine-under 275 overall, the trio went on to play the par-4 closing hole, all bogeying on the first attempt.

Another bogey by Cejka and a double bogey by Kim on the second play-off hole meant victory for Cantlay in Las Vegas.

The win marks a remarkable turnaround for the former number one amateur whose recent career has been plagued by injury.

Speaking of the tricky shot from behind the tree, the 25-year-old told the PGA Tour website: "I really only had one shot if I wanted to go for the green, so I just. low cut 4-iron, just keep it out of the water. I didn't want to lay up. I figured Alex (Cejka) would make par, so I just hit the only shot that I had."

