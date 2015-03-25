Luke Donald withdraws from RSM Classic after suffering from chest pains

Luke Donald has withdrawn from his final event of the year after seeking medical advice for chest pains he experienced in Sea Island, Georgia.

The 39-year-old former world number one was originally in the field at the RSM Classic but, as pain in his chest grew worse across Thursday, he forfeited and sought treatment at a local hospital.

England's Donald posted on his official Instagram page: " Well that wasn't quite the finish to my year I had in mind!! Had some chest pain last night and into this morning & it kept getting worse.

"After some medical advice, I had to withdraw & was shipped off to the hospital to get my heart looked at. After 7 hours of tests all looks good with my heart thankfully.

"A big thank you to the staff at the South East Georgia Brunswick hospital for taking good care of me.

"Time to put my feet up for a few weeks, recharge, regroup and get ready for a big 2018."

Donald, whose last win on the PGA Tour came in 2012, had been partnered with Brandt Snedeker and Sea Island resident Matt Kuchar for the first two rounds. Chris Kirk was the early leader.

Source: PA

