Leishman joins Bland at the top at Royal Pines Resort

Marc Leishman hit a best-of-the-week 65 to grab a share of the lead on day two of the Australian PGA Championship in Queensland.

An eagle on the 15th and seven birdies led to a seven under par round for the Australian, who dropped shots on the 12th and 18th, as the Australian joined compatriot Adam Bland on 12 under par.

Bland made seven birdies and one bogey in a second successive round of 66.

Spain's Sergio Garcia, who is looking to cap the best year of his career with a fourth victory of 2017, slid into joint 10th after a double bogey on the ninth and bogies on the 10th and 18th saw him finish on 71, leaving him on six under overall.

Greg Chalmers carded a 66 to lie third on 10 under, with Cameron Smith (67), Jordan Zunic (69) and Rhein Gibson (67) completing an all-Australian top six on nine under.

England's Nathan Kimsey is the best placed British player after a 67 left him tied for 19th at the halfway stage, but former Masters winner Adam Scott missed the cut after a second-round 74.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.