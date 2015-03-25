 
Lee Westwood completes split from long-term manager Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler

07 November 2017 10:54

Lee Westwood has completed his split from long-term manager Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler and International Sports Management, the company has said.

A statement on ISM's website reads: "The transfer of Lee's business affairs to his new management team and the conclusion of all outstanding arrangements between Lee and ISM has now been successfully completed to the satisfaction of both Lee and ISM.

"ISM and Lee have enjoyed a long association and they wish each other every success in the future."

Chandler confirmed to Press Association Sport in July that Westwood had ''decided to go down a different path'' after 24 years together, during which time Westwood reached number one in the world and won more than 40 tournaments worldwide.

Along with Darren Clarke, Westwood was one of Chandler's first signings after the former European Tour player founded his agency in 1989, with all three becoming close friends.

Chandler's stable currently includes the likes of former Open chamions Clarke and Louis Oosthuizen, although 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett left the company in October.

Speaking before the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, Westwood refused to comment on the split, calling it a ''personal matter.''

Source: PA

