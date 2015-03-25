Ian Woosnam inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame

After years of being overlooked, former world number one Ian Woosnam has finally been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Woosnam, 59, climbed to the top of the rankings in the week he won the Masters in 1991 and remained there for 50 weeks.

The Welshman represented Europe in eight consecutive Ryder Cups and captained the side to a record nine-point victory at the K Club in 2006, but had previously missed out on a place in the Hall of Fame.

After not even being included on the 16-strong shortlist in 2014, Woosnam made no secret of his disappointment, writing on Twitter: "After seeing the results of the World Golf Hall of Fame, I think it's time to say goodbye to golf and retire."

Speaking ahead of the induction ceremony on Tuesday evening in New York, Woosnam said: "I'm v ery excited and very emotional the closer we get.

"To be inducted into the Hall of Fame with the greatest players ever, it's a big thing."

Lee Westwood, who played alongside Woosnam in the 1997 Ryder Cup and was captained by him in 2006, told Press Association Sport: "It's fantastic for Ian.

"W hen I started playing in 1987 he was dominant in world golf. Pretty much won everything. He was one of the people you wanted to go out and watch.

"I remember he hit the first shot I ever saw in a Ryder Cup. I went to The Belfry (in 1989) and we walked across the first fairway and came to the fifth green.

"He must have been going in with a five or six iron, it started out right and drew in to three feet. I thought 'I'm not going to turn professional yet'. He was just so impressive to watch.

"A former Masters champion, former world number one, Ryder Cup player and a great Ryder Cup captain. He's done pretty much everything there is to do in the game and I'm delighted he's being inducted."

Woosnam is joined in the Class of 2017 by Davis Love III, Meg Mallon, Lorena Ochoa and the late Henry Longhurst.

Source: PA

