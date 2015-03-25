Fowler finishes in style but Woods' challenge fades

Rickie Fowler produced a course record round of 61 to surge to victory in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas as Tiger Woods' challenge evaporated.

Fowler, who had gone into the final day on seven under par, birdied the first seven holes and then the ninth as he went out in 28, and carded three more on the back nine to finish 18 under.

Woods had earlier reached the turn in 31, including an eagle two at the seventh, as he shot a final round 68 to bounce back from Saturday's three-over-par 75.

However, a double bogey at the 10th and dropped shots at the final two holes left him on eight under for the tournament on his comeback from injury.

But it was overnight leader Charley Hoffman who suffered the most as his five-shot advantage and his hopes of victory disappeared with a round of 72.

Hoffman finished with nine successive pars to claim second place four shots behind Fowler and two ahead of England's Tommy Fleetwood and Jordan Spieth, who shot 67 and 69 respectively.

Justin Rose ended his tournament with a two-under-par 70 to claim a share of fifth place along with Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Reed on 11 under.

Woods and compatriot Matt Kuchar tied in ninth place behind Italy's Francesco Molinari.

Source: PA

